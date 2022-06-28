AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.