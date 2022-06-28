Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $109.72. 8,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.