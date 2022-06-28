Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in June

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBBY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

Separately, Danske downgraded Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

