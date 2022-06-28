Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMBO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,600. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
About Ambow Education (Get Rating)
