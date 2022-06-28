Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,600. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

