Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 2.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,255,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

