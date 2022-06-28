Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 2.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,255,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
