Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 67,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

