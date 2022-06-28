Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. 3,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.