Alta Capital Management LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up approximately 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 269,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

