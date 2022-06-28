Alta Capital Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

