Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.13. 5,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,174. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.24 and a 200-day moving average of $387.83.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.