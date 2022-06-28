Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. 63,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

