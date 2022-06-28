Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.92.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.64. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.92 and its 200-day moving average is $313.09. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.81 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

