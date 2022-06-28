Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.38. 13,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

