AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $35,956.49

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $35,956.49 and approximately $8.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

