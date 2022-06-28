Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $244.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,760. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average of $241.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.