Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. 52,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

