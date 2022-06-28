Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $341,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $289.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,082. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.