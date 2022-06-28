Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,110,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

