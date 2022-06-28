Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 1,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

