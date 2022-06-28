Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $80.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00090480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00257687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009887 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,293,846,406 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,007,459 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.