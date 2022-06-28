Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 307,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

