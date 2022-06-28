AirSwap (AST) Trading 81.4% Higher Over Last Week

AirSwap (AST) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $5.34 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

