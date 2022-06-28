Ahmed Md Hamdy Purchases 24,200 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VINC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 376,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,164. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

VINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

