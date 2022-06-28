Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 206,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.