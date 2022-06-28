AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695,260 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,320,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AF Acquisition by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 426,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

