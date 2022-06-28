AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.86.

AVAV stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.43 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

