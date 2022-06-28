Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.