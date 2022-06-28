Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.10 and its 200-day moving average is $459.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

