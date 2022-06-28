ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

