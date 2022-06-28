Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

