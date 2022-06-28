Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,929 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

