Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $193.31.

