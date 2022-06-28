Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

MAV opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

