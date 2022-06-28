Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 314.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

