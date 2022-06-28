Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

