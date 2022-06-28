Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 50,274 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

