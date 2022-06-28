Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accuray currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

