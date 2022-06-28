Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.39. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.