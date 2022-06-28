Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2263 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.06.
About Acadian Timber
