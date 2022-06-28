Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2263 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.06.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

