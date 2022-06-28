Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $195.33 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,201 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 51.1% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $195,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $52.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.00. The company had a trading volume of 659,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.45 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

