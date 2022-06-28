Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of SIVR opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

