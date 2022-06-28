Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.08 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.