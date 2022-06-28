AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABSCF remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. AB Science has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.78.
AB Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Science (ABSCF)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.