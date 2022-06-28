AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSCF remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. AB Science has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

