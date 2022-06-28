8,187 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

