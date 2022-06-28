5,239 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 89,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

