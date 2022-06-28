3,751 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 337.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

