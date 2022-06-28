3,490 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

