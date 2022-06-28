2,585 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. 267,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,712. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

