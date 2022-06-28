1,687 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

