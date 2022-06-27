ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $72,372.35 and approximately $693.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00580520 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 604% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

